The people of southeast have been urged to accept the ruling All Progressives Congress as their political party

The call was made by Victor Ogene who claimed that aside from this, the region stands the risks of losing out in 2023

According to him, the coming Anambra governorship election will make the people put itself into the national consciousness

A serious message has been sent to the people of southeast. The message was sent by a former member of the House of Representatives and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Victor Ogene.

He called on the people to accept the APC now or risk losing out of the permutations for the nation’s presidency in 2023, Punch Newspaper reports.

He made this known in a statement titled ‘Anambra: Ndigbo Must Embrace APC Now or Lose Out of 2023 Equation.

Victor Ogene has urged southeast to embrace APC. Photo: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

According to him, the November 6, 2021 Anambra state governorship election, would afford the zone an ample opportunity to ingrain itself in the national consensus.

