Merab Wanjiku left Kenya for Saudi Arabia for what she thought would be an awesome opportunity to secure her children's future

By then, she was married to a man who would physically abuse her and with whom she got three children with

However, life in Saudi was not as easy as she thought it would be; she came back home a few weeks ago with two kids from different deadbeat Sudanese men

A Kenyan woman has narrated how she went to Saudi Arabia seven years ago with the hope of making money and giving her three children a better future but ended up returning home empty-handed and with two kids.

Merab Wanjiku who hails from Gatundu, Kiambu came back to Kenya a fortnight ago, after seven years in the gulf but sadly, besides the two lovely kids that she came with, she had nothing to show for it.

Merab Wanjiku returned with two more children from Saudi Arabia. Photo: Screengrabs from Baruthi wa Thayu.

Speaking on Baruthi Wa Thayu YouTube channel, the woman said she initially left Kenya due to the difficulties she was facing in her marriage with her abusive husband.

The mother of five children recalled that she had to leave the home because her husband would assault her every now and then. She thus secretly worked with an agent with the hopes of flying to the middle east nation.

"A friend of mine who saw how I was suffering in the marriage gave me the idea to go to Saudi. She asked me to look for KSh 10,000 (N37,372.96) so that I could get started with the process," she said.

Working in Saudi

One fine morning, she left the country for what she thought would be a life-changing opportunity but a year and four months into the country, things started going south.

Due to the fights from her husband, she was in constant pain and so handling the house chores in her boss's house in Saudi became impossible. She thus told her employer that she wants to come back to Kenya but they were adamant.

"They took me to another Arab's house to work for them but there, the workload was even worse," she said.

What would follow were frantic efforts to try and get back to Kenya but she did not get the help she needed even from the Kenyan Embassy.

She would meet a Kenyan man and his wife who sadly, conned her almost all the money she had earned, leaving her with nothing to survive on.

Sudanese men

Wanjiku narrated that she started interacting with a group of ladies whom she would party with, in Saudi and it was in this process that she met her first Sudanese lover who impregnated her.

"When I became pregnant, he, however, left to his country, never to return. I did not even get to speak to him again," she recalled.

A few months after giving birth to her fourth child and first one in Saudi, she would then meet another guy, a Sudanese, whom she got pregnant with. This was her fifth child, and second in the Middle-East nation.

Sadly, none of the men stuck around to help her support the two children. Life became so unbearable for her that she gave herself up to a deportation centre together with her two children.

Wanjiku came back a few weeks ago, after seven years in Saudi but she can barely even feed herself and the little kids.

Worse, the three children that she left in Kenya are suffering as their dad remarried and left them all by themselves living in pitiable conditions.

Lady becomes vulcanizer after returning from Europe

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 25-year-old lady had returned to Nigeria from Europe to become a vulcanizer.

Becky told BBC News Pidgin that an agent had helped her with the trip that cost him N400,000. She was consequently made to agree that upon arriving in Italy, she would work to pay back to the agent £35,000 (N17 million).

Becky stated that she endured the Libya road challenges and stayed in prison for two weeks with the hope of a better life in Italy but took it upon herself to return to Nigeria as the only work presented to her there was prostitution.

