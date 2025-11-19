A Nigerian lady who is doing her National Youth Service Corps in shared a video of a child she found in a class

The lady was posted to a school where she said she found the child whose parents failed to pick after school dismissed

According to the lady, the school authorities visited the address given by the child's parents but did not see them

A Nigerian lady undergoing her NYSC shared the story of a child she found in a classroom.

According to the lady, her place of primary assignment is a school in Makurdi, Benue state.

The lady said she discovered the child in a classroom. Photo credit: TikTok/@aritilex_lifestyle.

Source: TikTok

In her post, @aritilex_lifestyle said school had closed but the child's parents failed to show up to pick her.

By her estimation, she said the child might be two years old. She noted that she is currently keeping the child and caring for her.

When the school authorities were informed, a delegation was sent to look for the child's parents at the address given to the school during registration.

However, on getting there, the delegation was informed that the child's parents had moved out of the place.

The NYSC lady narrated that she has reported the matter to the police in the area, though she is still the one caring for the child.

The video is captioned:

"I found a child in school where I serve this is almost 8pm and nobody has come for her."

The lady said she discovered the baby in a classroom. Photo credit: TikTok/@aritilex_lifestyle.

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady finds a child in class room

@Becca said:

"I need her o....if no come for her or care. me I need a child o.."

@Tari’s Aesthetics said:

"Thank God say no be man see her atleast I’m happy she’s safe with you."

@Krystalkrys said:

"Something might have happened to the parent ooo ahh Jesus."

@Bukky Ajadi said:

"What kind of school does not have parents contact on the school phone, is there no students record in the school, why can't the head of the school, proprietor, and admin come to look for ways to solve issues?"

@pridepigin said:

"So the owner of the school doesn't have the child parents number?"

@Omalicha said:

"The truth is no matter how good you are people will never appreciate a good effort ..I suggest you should have handed her over to the school administrator they should take responsible for their student to avoid any necessity that might occur in case of next time make your good deed no turn another thing for you thank you."

@First star said:

"How come the school management doesn't have the parents number? That's very unusual for a school not to have the details of students parents."

Lady shares her primary school exam script

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady said she found an examination paper she wrote when she was in primary school many years ago.

The lady decided to post it online to show people what she scored in the examination she wrote in 2011.

She also pointed out one of the questions the examiner asked, and a lot of people reacted to it.

Source: Legit.ng