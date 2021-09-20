An emerging video showing the interior of a Dubai apartment of a Nigerian based there has sparked mixed reactions on social media

In the video, the apartment showed what is a far-cry from a place that prides itself as home to luxuries and affluence in all spheres

A white rubber table, chair and bunk beds could be seen in the video amongst other items obtainable in an economic apartment

From being one of the choicest tourist destinations, to being home to magnificent architectural creations and automobiles, Dubai holds its pride of place in the league of beautiful cities.

It therefore comes as a surprise to many an emerging video capturing the interior of the apartment said to be resided by a Nigerian man.

Bunk beds could be seen in the apartment Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @saintavenue_ent1

Source: Instagram

This is because it is not a common sight in the media, a practice many first-world nations do to keep their public image and bragging rights intact perhaps.

In the video shared on Instagram by @saintavenue_ent1, several low-cost items were seen scattered in the room.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Other things seen in the room include, bunk beds, rubber table and chair, some low-cost utensils and so forth.

Watch the video:

Social media reacts

@lolwizzywilson_ remarked:

"Sometimes I will be imagining why we enjoy mocking ourselves even when we know that we all are still same Nigerians, what's the sense in this video or the words now? Tell me what exactly will be your gain making this video? Or do you just want to make people to laugh? I thought we all love ourselves "

@jemusbae wrote:

"Abeg don't pressure anybody.. let everyone run at their pace. If they do anything illegal now to fill among same Person will cast them."

@djgalaxygddofficial stated:

"You go dey nigeria de form big boy travel and pay house rent make we see (akpa amu"

@705luxury reacted:

"Omo u go first na make u go see if him na ur mate. U dey 9ja they pay rent one year they form bad guy. Ur one year rest na their 1months room/bed space."

@broke_senator1 opined:

"Nah people wey dey work for company be this ooooo . Na free accommodation so what do you expect? Mansion or villa ?"

CEO in Dubai advises against paying agents for jobs there

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man in Dubai had advised people not to pay money to agents for jobs.

In a message sent to Legit.ng, the man who is now the owner of many businesses in Dubai revealed that he left his supervisor job in Nigeria to start afresh in the foreign country.

He advised Nigerians coming to the country not to be scared of starting small so as to understand the system. Adeleke said he had to work as a waiter because he believed that he would one day make it with hard work.

The man also told people not to ever pay agents for jobs, suggesting it is something they could get for themselves once they are in the country.

Source: Legit