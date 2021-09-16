Shina Ya Eyes housemates Saga and Nini have faced consequences of some of their actions in the BBNaija house

Big Brother punished the two housemates for failing to leave the executive HOH lounge clean weeks ago when they occupied the space

The garden area was thrown into complete disarray and both were instructed to clean it up without assistance from other housemates

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates, Saga and Nini, have been rewarded for their actions of disobedience some weeks ago in Big Brother’s house.

Recall that both housemates had occupied the exclusive Head of House (HOH) lounge two weeks ago and failed to clean it up for the next HOH.

Well, even though the two may have moved on from their actions, Big Brother was quick to remind them that he sees all and no actions of disobedience will be left unpunished.

Saga, Nini punished over disobedience. Photo: @sabiradio

Source: Instagram

While Saga and Nini were still sleeping, other housemates summoned them from the room and relayed Big Brother’s message to them.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The garden area of the house was completely disorganized and packed full of garbage. Biggie instructed both housemates to clean up the entire mess without assistance from their fellow contestants.

Watch a clip that captured the moment below:

Social media users react

The punishment from Biggie came as a relief to fans of the show who have had mixed feeling about the housemates.

Read comments below:

teetolagos said:

"I don’t know what Nini did but Saga deserves that punishment, so thank you biggie. What a way to start their morning."

stoned.hearted said:

"This surprise is proudly sponsored by abeg in association with patricia ... Biggie thank you o,good thing is that he has to do it with nini... But saga mumu be like techno phantom X,he dey EXTRAORDINARY."

pharmwendy said:

"Whatever biggie is punishing them for, they deserve it."

jeaynesty_a said:

"Thank you biggie!!"

presh_paula said:

"I guess Nini is being punished too because she told queen about the secret task ..... After saga told her."

__sammyrichie_ said:

"Saga fit tell nini make she leave everything for him o."

Nigerians drag Saga for leaking secret task from Biggie to Nini

Legit.ng previously reported that Saga got Nigerians talking again after a conversation he had with Nini.

Saga was told to ignore Nini for a while until his next diary session but he went ahead to share the matter with her.

Nigerians expressed their thoughts on the matter as many compared him with Lockdown housemate Ozo.

Source: Legit.ng