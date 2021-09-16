Biggie asked Liquorose and Saga to perform a secret task of picking up a fight and ignoring their partners yesterday

Things have started heating up as they commenced the said secret task against Emmanuel and Nini

Fans of the reality show have started picking who is performing the fight and ignoring task between the pair

The task given to Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates, Saga and Liquorose has started in earnest, they were supposed to pick up fights with their crushes Nini and Emmanuel respectively till they will be told to stop.

BBNaija: Nigerians react to Saga and Liquorose tasks @credit: @liquorose @sagaadeolu

Source: Instagram

Suggestions were already high that Saga won't be able to perform the task effectively as a lot of fans felt the lover boy in him will come to play.

It looks like their guesses were right when Legit.ng asked the question on its official Facebook page why it looked like Liquorose performed better.

Nigerians commented on why Saga can't do it better than Liquorose.

Below are some reactions from fans.

Njoku Ifeoma:

"Because women can keep malice more than men."

Juliet Chide Etonu:

"Saga has forgotten why he is in that house."

Yeboah Klinokwame:

"Because she doesn’t like Emmanuel like how Saga likes Nini."

Hope Okoli:

"She is intelligent, smart and focus, she knows is a game."

Alliswell Ardi:

"It's all part of the entertainment, and deep down we know she can't ignore Emmy..but that Saga proving lover boy..even Romeo no do pass am."

Han Oluwa Folakemi:

"Saga is sagamu, Liquor is Whiskey and na whiskey they control,them no dey control whiskey."

Cynthia Somto Ofurum:

"Because saga is a mumu man and rose is focused."

Jomos Eti Jomos:

"Because she know street more than saga, a woman were a reasonable man wants to be with na her type "liquorose no cap."

Nedu Elem:

"Because Rose is focused, she knows it's a game and she deserves every accolades

But SAGA .... Well.... Saga is a MUMU boy."

Nwakohu Treasure:

"Because Saga has a sickness my former governor called Iberiberism."

Akaolisa Ezenwankwor:

"It s obvious, men love deeper than women when in relationships. Women can act to be or not to be in love, men can't act that. Men love from their hearts."

Temitope Dipeolu Ogungbire:

"When Dey said.....what a man can do,a woman can do a lot better....welldone liquorose......dat saga is a big fool.... am so ashamed he’s a Yoruba like me.....he no represent us well at all.....kudos to laycon."

Saga declared he would have rejected DHOH without Nini

BBnaija Shine Ya Eyes housemate, Saga has disclosed that have declined Liquorose’s request to make him her Deputy HOH if Nini refused to stay in the room with him

Many fans dragged him for losing focus and not being like last year's winner Lycon who was focused all through the game.

The Head of House, Liquorose, was banned by Biggie from entering the HOH room and she decided to choose Saga as her DHOH, giving him the chance to pick someone else.

Saga however disclosed to Biggie that if Nini had declined to stay with him in the HOH room, he would have turned down the DHOH title.

Source: Legit Newspaper