Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe is not giving room for vibes killers around her this new week

The beautiful movie star posted a video of herself showing nice dance moves as she joined Ayra Starr's Bloody Samaritan challenge

Her fans have reacted to the beautiful video she shared on Instagram and showered her with lovely messages

Beautiful Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has wished her teeming fans a blessed day as they embark on the search for their daily bread.

Mercy Aigbe wished fans a productive day. Credit: @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

She posted a video of herself dancing to Ayra Starr's popular single, bloody Samaritan on her verified Instagram page as she prepared to step out for the day in her luxury Range Rover SUV.

The actress captioned the lovely video with:

"Vibez Killers, stay away from me. Monday Ready! Grace personified. Loving my Dress from @mag_divas Y’all go out and get it. Have a blessed day ahead."

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See the post below:

Fans reactions

The beautiful video with her prayer for a productive day garnered reactions from her fans. Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Temmyyeth:

"Beautiful momma, have a blessed week."

Gf_olowoidan:

"Positive vibes always."

tianasplace_fragrance:

"Sweet mama."

Eyoenoch:

"Happy new week Diva."

Ahyetteebeauty:

"Nobody can kill your vibe mama."

Nikkybantystores:

"Agbeke aya the owner toh shaprapra."

Olidealmaroof:

"Effortless swag."

Beebah_enterprise:

"The plate number Agbeke."

Prioritybylulu:

"Dem no fit kill your vibe."

Oyindamola:

"Ododo oro if you don't have any common sense of making money make dem clear road ko ni blissful days ahead of your week peace."

4Everviva:

"I finally told myself that there is something so unique about all mercies... we are naturally very happy people and no dull moments.... we rule namesake_ meci-mo."

Mercy Johnson dances to Tiwa Savage's "Somebody Son"

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that popular actress, Mercy Johnson sang along to Tiwa Savage's monster hit Somebody Son featuring American star, Brandy.

In the video shared by the actress, she at different intervals pointed to photos of her husband as she passionately danced and sang around the house.

She flaunted her wedding ring and picked up a frame of her husband's photos as she expressed her love and promised to dash Tiwa Savage money for releasing such a lovely song.

Source: Legit.ng