Tiwa Savage's single, Somebody's Son, off her recent album, has become a favourite with the ladies who desire beautiful relationships

Popular actress, Mercy Johnson, got fans talking after she shared a video where she sang along to the song

The mum of four at intervals made reference to the photos of her husband around the house as she passionately sang the song

Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson, just like many others, has taken a liking to Tiwa Savage's recent single, Somebody's Son off her Water and Garri EP.

The actress shared a video of herself passionately singing the song as she prepared for a photoshoot.

Mercy Johson loves Tiwa's new single Photo credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie

As she sang, she flaunted her wedding ring and picked up a frame that had a photo of her husband in it.

The mum of four expressed how much she loves the song and even made a note to dash Tiwa Savage something.

As the song got to yet another part which had somebody's son, Mercy directed the person with the camera to show a beautiful portrait of her family.

She captioned the post with:

"Tiwa go beg me to leave this song else it will be on my lips like "all over" her other song. Photoshoot is fun with my fav Song by Tiwa Savage."

Watch the video below:

Fans react

gracellia50:

"Pretty Lady."

nwalady4christ:

"But someone's son has found you already na."

oduncreamzcakes:

"Queen of drama. We are loyal to your Government ma. We need to pamper you mami."

eduhandsome:

"Somebody’s son has found you oo!!"

seniorman_juga:

"Things I love to see."

queenfavour1403:

"Somebody son don find you finish o Mama."

Ini Edo passionately sings Tiwa Savage's song

Among those who appeared to be enjoying Tiwa Savage's latest project was Nollywood’s Ini Edo, and she wasted no time in filming a video of herself enjoying her favourite track.

The Nollywood diva in the clip shared on her official Instagram page was seen singing and dancing passionately to Somebody’s Son, a track off the EP that features international songstress, Brandy.

According to Ini, she has been stuck on a particular track since she jumped on the EP.

