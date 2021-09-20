Popular Yoruba actress and entrepreneur, Olayinka Solomon got married to the love of her life, and her friends showed up in style to celebrate with her.

The film star who only days ago, announced the news of her engagement, stunned in a gorgeous ball gown that was in line with her faith as a Muslim.

Stars showed up to celebrate the actress. Photo credit: @olayinkasolomon01

Source: Instagram

While Olayinka was all shades of beautiful on her big day, another memorable thing from her wedding was the asoebi party.

Judging from photos that have since surfaced on social media, the official colour for the asoebi was yellow, and as expected, her girls came through in style.

In this article, Legit.ng has curated a list of eleven ladies who showed up in their best number - some slaying more than others.

Check out the photos below:

1. Yetunde Barnabas

2. Bakare Zainab Opeyemi

3. Oyinade Adegbenro

4. Adebowale Adebola Seilat

5. Ayoola kikelomo

6. Taofeek Muyiba Adekemi

7. Fola Michael

8. Omolola Oyekangun

9. Omotola Odunsi Tolani

10. Barakat Olatoun Olanrewaju

11. Bello Salmat Ajokeade

