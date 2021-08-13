How to Steal the Show at Weddings: 13 Celebrities Slay in Hot Asoebi Styles
Fashion

How to Steal the Show at Weddings: 13 Celebrities Slay in Hot Asoebi Styles

by  Kumashe Yaakugh

The weekend is here again and as we all know, the party begins. Saturdays are for weddings and what better way to steal the shoe than to step out in unique and eye-popping styles.

When it comes to serving hot and spicy looks, there are celebrities and other fashionistas who come through effortlessly with the slay.

A photo of a lady in a pink dress.
There are gorgeous styles to get inspiration from. Photo credit: @seamstresslagos
Source: Instagram

If you're confused about what to make to that upcoming wedding you plan on attending, look no further.

Legit.ng has compiled a list of some absolutely gorgeous asoebi styles that are perfect for different personalities. Whether you like to show skin or keep things covered, we've got you!

Check out thirteen styles by some fashionistas:

1. Come through with the body like Toke Makinwa

2. Corset that body like this gorgeous fashionista

3. Rock this exaggerated-sleeved dress like Stephanie Coker

4. Pepper other wedding guests by stepping out in this iconic Ini Edo look

5. Drip in hot sauce like this elegant fashionista

6. Keep things chic and elegant like Zainab Balogun

7. Make people go green with envy in this figure-hugging ensemble

8. When in doubt, wear black!

9. Another green dress inspiration that would leave heads turning

10. Slay like Meriah in this corset number

11. Ruffles, when done right, is a whole look!

12. Ini Dima-Okojie's look is simply stunning!

13. This mono strap thigh-high dress is the perfect show-stopper

Wedding guest looks for men

Some of the most forgettable kinds of people at weddings include people who put very little into their appearance as guests.

It remains an unspoken rule that when attending a wedding, you show up and show out. This explains why a lot of people often go out of their way to ensure that they pick the best styles most suitable for their bodies in order to achieve that peng asoebi look that will have heads turning.

If you're a guy and more often than not, find it hard to pick a style to rock to a wedding, you're in luck. Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo, is one celebrity who has got both talent and the looks to go with it.

