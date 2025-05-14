Kwara State Government spent over N393 million on utilities such as electricity, internet, airtime, and satellite services in just the first quarter of 2025

Electricity alone accounted for N255.2 million, while internet access charges cost N128.3 million, raising concerns about fiscal discipline

Additionally, N447 million was spent on local and international travel within the same period, despite no foreign grants being attracted

The Kwara State Government spent a staggering N393 million on electricity, data, airtime, and other utilities within the first three months of 2025, Legit.ng has learned.

This was revealed in the state’s Q1 2025 Budget Performance Report reviewed by Legit.ng.

On electricity alone, the Kwara state government spent N255.2 million in just three months.

Source: Original

Kwara gov spent 20% of annual budget in Q1

The expenditure breakdown shows that substantial amounts were committed to routine services such as internet access, telephone bills, and electricity charges.

According to the report, the government spent N255.2 million on electricity charges alone, out of the N1.22 billion allocated for the year. This means over 20% of the total electricity budget was used up in just one quarter.

Another major area of spending was internet access charges, where the state expended N128.3 million out of the N542.9 million budgeted. This raises questions about the cost-efficiency and monitoring of data usage across ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs).

Telephone charges also consumed N4.4 million in Q1, with an annual budget of N20.2 million. Similarly, satellite broadcast access charges gulped N6.1 million from a budget of N51.8 million.

Additionally, the government spent N562,755 on water rates in the first quarter, out of an annual provision of N5.7 million.

In total, these expenses added up to approximately N393 million within three months, sparking fresh concerns among citizens and civil society groups about the prioritization of public funds amid other pressing developmental needs in the state.

Kwara gov spent N447m on trips

Legit.ng had also reported how the Kwara State Government spent a total of N447 million on both local and international trips within the first quarter of 2025, despite failing to attract a single naira in foreign grants during the same period.

Legit.ng learned that the state earmarked a substantial sum under the Travel & Transport-General category for the 2025 fiscal year. Out of the N6.77 billion budgeted for this purpose, N447,062,541 had already been spent within the year's first three months.

A closer analysis of the expenditure reveals that the government allocated N1.26 billion for local travel and transport related explicitly to training.

From this amount, N126.5 million was utilised in Q1. Additionally, another N191 million was set aside for local travel categorised as “Others,” of which N21.4 million had already been spent.

For international travel, the numbers were even more telling. Under the “International Travel & Transport: Training” category, the government allocated N60 million, but recorded zero spending in the first quarter.

However, under “International Travel & Transport: Others,” a whopping N5.26 billion was budgeted, and N299 million was spent in just three months.

Two killed in yet another crash on Kwara highway

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that residents and travellers had renewed their calls for urgent safety measures in the Oko Olowo area of the Ilorin-Jebba Expressway, Kwara state following yet another fatal accident that claimed two lives.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident, which occurred on Thursday, involved a motorcycle popularly known as "Ladies Bike" and a petrol tanker.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng