Nigerian actress and plus-sized model, Monalisa Stephen’s death has continued to shake fans

Hours after her demise, an old video of her speaking about death resurfaced on social media

Monalisa Stephen’s deep words about leaving this world stirred a series of reactions from Nigerians

Late Nigerian actress and plus-sized model, Monalisa Stephen’s death has led to the reemergence of one of her old videos on social media.

Recall that on May 13, 2025, news of Monalisa’s death made the rounds online, and Nigerians reacted to it in different ways.

Not long after news spread about her demise, one of the late actress’ old videos where she spoke about life and death resurfaced on social media.

Nigerians react as late Monalisa Stephen's old poem where she spoke of dying resurfaces. Photos: @monalisa.stephen

In the resurfaced clip, Monalisa Stephen recited a poem about how life is just a journey and death is another phase of it. She stated that death is just the beginning of a new adventure. According to her, we are all travellers on earth, and there’s a time to live and a time to die.

In the video, Monalisa also spoke of her mother’s death and how she was taken from her, the only person who truly loved her and her body, despite society’s standards of beauty.

In her words:

“Whether you're fat or you’re slim, nobody is leaving this earth alive. We have to die, we have to go home.”

See the full video below:

Reactions Monalisa Stephen's old poem on death resurfaces

The old poem of Monalisa Stephen speaking of life, death, being bodyshamed, her mother’s love and her mother’s death, touched many netizens. Someone of them spoke of how she was heavily bullied over her weight online while others noted that she never got over her mother’s death:

Nigerians react to late actress Monalisa Stephen's old video where she talked of dying. Photos: @monalisa.stephen

Pearls_empire1200 said:

“Rest well babe 💔 trolls can rest on her page now , especially guys they body shamed her a lot 😮.”

Mojisolachic said:

“OMG! I’m so sorry to hear that she passed. Life is short and fleeting sha o, RaiP queen.”

Lifestylewithposh wrote:

“She never healed from her Mum's demise she always talked about her 😢 ha this one shake me o.”

Mobola_ara_events_13 said:

“Omo! I still find it hard to believe 😢.”

Dolce_boo wrote:

“Life is so fickle.Let's just continue to lift each other up❤️.”

Iam_priscillia_beauty said:

“So sad 😞 Rip.”

Temmytope.akinola wrote:

“May her soul rest in peace 🙏.”

Jarinsneeeeh_1 said:

“Rest on my darling 😢.”

Ejiiree said:

“Whaooo as if she knew she had short times on earth. Rest in Peace dearie 😢.”

Coded_seasbabe commented:

“God plz o.....I rebuke untimely death IJMN. RIP to the demise 😢.”

Lovren_steve said:

“Life is vanity, just do what you can for the seek of humanity because at the end it is what you do that will speak for you long after when your body as been turn into dust and ashes.”

What Monalisa Stephen said about Teni

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Monalisa Stephen opened up on her issue with music star Teniola Apata, aka Teni.

Monalisa called out Teni after the singer shared the reasons she decided to lose weight.

According to the plus-sized model, Teni put her up for drags because they were both plus-sized before the singer decided to work on her shape.

