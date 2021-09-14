The Edo state government has taken a daring step in its bid to stop the spread of COVID-19 infections and deaths

Starting from Wednesday, September 15, the state government said unvaccinated civil servants will no longer be allowed in the offices

The government appealed to all the residents of the state to get vaccinated, adding that the vaccine remains an effective way to avoid deaths from the virus

Benin, Edo state - The Edo state government has barred unvaccinated civil servants from their offices, effective from Wednesday, September 15.

Daily Trust reported that the state government also barred all those who are yet to take the COVID vaccine from accessing public places.

The Edo state government says it will start restricting entry into government offices for unvaccinated civil servants from Wednesday, September 15. Photo credit: Governor Godwin Obaseki

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that this was announced on Tuesday, September 14, by the permanent secretary, Edo state Ministry of Health, Osamwonyi Irowa.

Irowa described the development as a “no vaccination card, no access to public places” policy. He said the government is not forcing anyone to take the vaccine but “if you don’t have the vaccination card you can’t access our public facilities”

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The Cable also quoted Irowa as saying:

“If you have to enter the state secretariat and other government offices, you must have your vaccination cards.

“The first phase of the enforcement, which begins tomorrow, September 15, is targeted at state government facilities.

“Those that cannot provide their COVID-19 vaccination cards may have to excuse us and be working from home, pending when a decision will be reached. As a state, we are doing everything possible to make sure that people don’t get infected."

He appealed to residents in the state to get vaccinated, noting that it is the more suitable way to prevent the severity of the disease and avoid death.

Enforcement team trained

Yusuf Haruna, head of the COVID-19 enforcement team, said 20 special teams have been trained to enforce the policy.

He said the enforcement will start on Wednesday.

His words:

“As we all know, the government has the responsibility of protecting the lives and property of citizens. In view of this, we have trained 20 special teams that will be spread across the 18 local government areas of the state."

FG considers sanction for Nigerians who refuse to take COVID-19 vaccine

Meanwhile, there are also indications that the federal government may sanction eligible Nigerians who refuse COVID-19 vaccination.

The NPHCDA boss, Shuaib, gave the hint in Abuja on Tuesday, August 31. He said the government may “apply the basic rule of law” against such people because they will be endangering the lives of other people.

Shuaib was quoted to have said:

“If some individuals refuse to take the vaccine, hence endangering those who have or those who could not due to medical exemptions, then we have to apply the basic rule of law which stipulates that your human right stops where mine begins."

Ondo state makes COVID-19 vaccination compulsory

Similarly, residents of Ondo state were recently given a two-week ultimatum to get vaccinated against COVID-19 amid the rising cases of infections across the country.

The southwest state made the COVID-19 vaccination compulsory amid the ongoing efforts to contain the spread of the Delta variant of the virus.

According to the state commissioner for information, Donald Ojogo, the decision was taken at the State Executive Council meeting held in Akure on Monday, August 30.

Source: Legit.ng