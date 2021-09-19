If you're a fan of good movies and you've not yet seen KOB: The Return of the King, then it is safe to say you live under a rock.

However, while everyone is still going crazy over the entire plot of the film and how exciting it was to watch, we are yet to get past the incredible fashion icon that Sola Sobowale's character, Eniola Salami, was.

Almost every scene saw the Mafia head rocking elegant and gorgeous pieces that were effortlessly head-turners.

Interestingly, celebrity designer, Toyin Lawani, had a hand in creating some of the costumes used in the production.

Just recently, she shared videos of seven outfits she created for the powerful Eniola Salami.

Check them out:

Look 1

Salami's visit to her children's gravesite saw her donning a maxi dress with a headpiece. She accessorised the look with some layered neck jewelry.

Look 2

This structured ensemble that Salami wore on her visit to Aare Akinwande in prison

Look 3

This cream and white robe ensemble she rocked on her clandestine visit to the president. Here, Salami dressed as a Sultan in a bit to disguise her looks.

Check out more below:

Look 4

Look 5

Look 6

Look 7

Celebrities in Xtrabrides Lagos

A lot of Nigerian celebrities in the country are very particular about their appearances. This is more common on social media where they have huge platforms consisting of die-hard fans who are often interested in their sense of style and latest achievements.

This is why a lot of them often go for the best designers to style them. As is the case with every season, one of the hottest and most sought-after clothing brand, Xtrabrides Lagos, seems to be on every celebrity's lips right now.

Although created to cater majorly to bridal needs, Xtrabrides Lagos has done pretty well in providing celebrities and other fashion enthusiasts with the right dresses to achieve their desired looks.

Ebuka's Sunday eviction look

The recent Big Brother Naija Sunday eviction show saw two housemates, Yousef and Saskay exiting the house. It, however, also captured Ebuka Obi-Uchendu looking dapper in his outfit.

Sunday live eviction shows are often highly anticipated by BBNaija fans and it has as much to do with who gets kicked out as it does with the host, Ebuka's fashion.

As expected, Ebuka left fashion enthusiasts in awe when he popped up on our screens in a healthy dose of colours that are - for lack of a better word - pure goals.

