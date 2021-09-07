A lot of Nigerian celebrities in the country are very particular about their appearances. This is more common on social media where they have huge platforms consisting of die-hard fans who are often interested in their sense of style and latest achievements.

This is why a lot of them often go for the best designers to style them. As is the case with every season, one of the hottest and most sought-after clothing brand, Xtrabrides Lagos, seems to be on every celebrity's lips right now.

Nengi in a dress by Xtrabrides Lagos. Photo credit: @photokulture

Although created to cater majorly to bridal needs, Xtrabrides Lagos has done pretty well in providing celebrities and other fashion enthusiasts with the right dresses to achieve their desired looks.

At every celebrity wedding or even birthday, best believe that the brand has got at least five celebrities all glammed up.

In this article, Legit.ng spotlights 12 Nigerian celebrities who have at some point, been an XBL belle.

Check them out below:

1. Nengi Hampson

2. Tiwa Savage

3. Ini Edo

4. Tacha

5. Funke Akindele-Bello

6. Cee-C

7. Esther Biade

8. Kate Henshaw

9. Yemi Alade

10. Yetunde Barnabas

11. Denrele

12. Rosie

Source: Legit