Corsets are one of the easiest ways to go when it comes to making alluring statements and it is not hard to see why.

The retro fashion item started making a comeback early in 2020. While it may seem strange at a time when women’s bodies are freeing themselves from all kinds of constraints, quite a lot of fashionistas have embraced this trend.

The corset trend has made a heavy comeback. Photo credit: @alexunusual, @anita.adetoye

Source: Instagram

With many fun ways to style a corset, one can never run out of options.

One of the popping ways to rock this trend is with a blazer, and in this article, Legit.ng highlights two Nigerian celebrities whose recent styling of this fashion item has got fans tripping.

Alex Unusual

The Big Brother Naija reality star recently shared some photos in which she is seen rocking a black corseted blazer dress designed by Julyet Peters.

She paired the look with some stockings and accessorised the look with a pair of black pumps and a fancy headpiece.

Anita Adetoye

The celebrity makeup artist (Anita Brows) who recently turned a year older marked her new age in a jaw-dropping ensemble.

Anita posed in a white blazer dress which she wore under a beautiful corset piece. She accessorised the outfit with some neck jewelry and a pair of strappy sandals.

