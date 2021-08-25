Most Nigerian brides often love to go for the big and extravagant dress choice for their big day. If it doesn't come with exquisitely designed lace materials and lots of bedazzling, then it isn't bridal enough.

However, a lot of brides these days are stepping out of the conventional style and going for looks that suit their personal sense of style.

The couple looked amazing on their big day. Photo credit: @tosin_josh, @perfect_clips, @enebezt

Source: Instagram

Just recently, a gorgeous lady identified as Feyi made a beautiful bride on her wedding day and she did this quite effortlessly too.

Rather than go for the ball or mermaid dress which is a popular bridal choice, Feyi rock a full-length straight corset dress.

Now, it isn't every day you see a bride rocking a mono strap look for her wedding and this, perhaps, is what makes Feyi's look stand out.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

More elegant wedding looks

For many Nigerian women, if the dress isn't big and lacey, it has to be well bedazzled to make them stand out on their big day.

Identified on Instagram as @bimmms24, the bride was all shades of gorgeous on her wedding day and it is glaring to see that minimalist looks for such occasions are a win-win when done right.

The pretty bride rocked a natural makeup look with her hair pulled to the back in a low bun.

Although it remains uncertain if her look was for a court or church wedding, her midi dress was all shades of pristine beauty.

Unusual bride is Barbie for a day

It is one thing to follow trends and pull off stylish looks. However, it takes a whole lot of self-awareness, confidence, and courage to go for the unconventional, especially on a big day like your wedding.

This is something Destiny can relate with, as wedding photos of the beautiful bride have shown. While most African brides tend to go for black, brown or other subtle hair colours to rock on their big day, Destiny did quite the opposite.

The beautiful bride rocked a bright green and blonde look for her wedding and she was unarguably a stunning sight to behold!

Source: Legit.ng