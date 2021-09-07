Big Brother Naija star, Vee, is living her best life ever since the Lockdown edition of the show ended and a lot about the reality star has changed - of course, for the better.

Although Biggie's house doesn't exactly give one enough room to show off their inner fashionista, there were those who made a statement in the house and interestingly, Vee wasn't one of them.

Vee has impressed fans with her sense of style. Photo credit: @veeiye

Source: Instagram

However, things are not the same for the songbird now as she has been consistent with blessing her fans with stunning looks.

Even the clothing brands that endorse the Lockdown star aren't the conventional ones often seen around. Vee has definitely come a long way, fashion-wise and we love to see it.

In this article, Legit.ng highlights six times the reality star made a statement with her outfits.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Check them out below:

1. Sleek in black

2. Pristine elegance

3. Twenty-five and very fine

4. An ankara goddess

5. Greecian beauty

6. Old Hollywood diva

Glamorous at 59

Nollywood veteran, Joke Silva, has been in the industry since as far back as the 1990s and in that time, has blessed our eyes with several doses of elegance, class and panache.

At 59, Silva isn't like the regular older Nigerian woman who is unbothered about her outward appearances.

Rather, the actress' ensembles over the years have proven that looking good is second nature to her.

A brief trip through her Instagram page shows that while Silva - who is married to fellow Nollywood veteran, Olu Jacobs - may keep things pretty basic sometimes, more than half of the time, she opts for chic outfits that flatter her curves.

Style inspiration from Erica

Big Brother Naija star and Nollywood actress, Erica Nlewedim, loves to look good in high-end designer looks. While she may not always get it, it doesn't stop her from exploring.

However, her taste in style is anything but cheap.

If you're an Elite (a member of her fanbase) or you simply love the aesthetics her Instagram page provides, and you're looking for some style inspiration for a date night, you're in luck.

In this article, Legit.ng has compiled a list of some looks by Erica that can be recreated for your dates.

Source: Legit