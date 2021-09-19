Stephen Senyo Tettegah has received a Chevening Scholarship to study for his Master's degree in International Education and Development at the University of Sussex

The feat comes after several rejections to tons of scholarship applications he processed to different schools

In a Facebook post, he disclosed that he shared his story to encourage people who are on the verge of giving up

After several rejections, Stephen Senyo Tettegah has finally received a Chevening Scholarship to study for his Master's degree in International Education and Development at the University of Sussex.

Tettegah is among the top 1% of Ghanaian applicants and the top 2% of over 64,000 global applicants selected for the prestigious Chevening Scholarship.

In a Facebook post, he shared that he faced multiple rejections after applying to different schools for a scholarship to pursue his postgraduate degree.

After several rejections, Ghanaian man gets scholarship for Master's at Top UK Varsity. Photo credit: Stephen Senyo Tettegah

Source: UGC

Applying to 30 schools

Tettegah processed tons of scholarship applications to 30 different schools. He shared his experience to motivate people who are on the verge of giving up, he said:

"If you are on the verge of giving up on any goal, I'm writing this to encourage you to keep trying even if you've failed multiple times ... In 2019, I applied for a masters scholarship for the fourth time, the Chevening Scholarship. I was 'longlisted', but my joy was cut short by a 'thank you' email weeks after. I then applied for a MasterCard Scholarship at UBC with Ing Felix and Abraham, progressed to the final stage, and then a sad email came in: the programme was no longer available due to staffing issues. These rejections spurred me to make eight other applications."

After several rejections, he was finally selected to pursue his Master's in International Education and Development at the University of Sussex.

"I am thrilled to be selected among the top 1% of Ghanaian applicants and top 2% of over 64,000 global applications for the prestigious #CheveningScholarship," he said.

He added:

"... After about 30 school and scholarship applications, I'm excited to finally start studying International Education and Development at the University of Sussex, the world's best university for development studies. ( QS World University Rankings)."

Read the full post below:

Source: Legit.ng