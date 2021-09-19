Unidentified gunmen on Sunday, September 19 stormed an office owned by the Independent National Electoral Commission

The office located in Awgu local government area of Enugu state was burnt to the ground by the assailants

The electoral commission has suffered several losses in the southeast region of the country in the last few months

Enugu - An attack has been reported at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)'s office in Awgu local government area of Enugu state.

According to a press statement by INEC seen by Legit.ng, the building was set ablaze on Sunday morning, September 19, resulting in extensive damage to mainly the stores' section where election materials are kept.

Part of the statement read:

“This unfortunate incident is the first since the last attack on our facilities four months ago in May 2021.”

Anambra INEC office burnt down in May 2021

On Sunday, May 23, gunmen attacked a police station and also burnt down an INEC office in Anambra state.

The facility which was the headquarters of the commission's office in the state was burnt in Awka, the state capital.

The attack was also confirmed by the Anambra state police spokesman, Ikenga Tochukwu.

INEC office burnt in Abia state

Earlier that month, the INEC office in Ohafia local government area of Abia state was set ablaze.

The incident happened on the night of Sunday, May 9, days after the commission’s office in Akwa Ibom was set ablaze by unknown men.

Joseph Iloh, the Resident Electoral Commissioner for the state, confirmed the incident when the commission met on Monday, May 10, to discuss a wide range of issues.

Yiaga Africa reacts to destruction of INEC offices

Civil society organisation, Yiaga Africa, had expressed worry about the 'coordinated and premeditated' attacks on the facilities of INEC.

The organisation, in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Saturday, May 22, noted that the attacks are dangerous signs for Nigeria's fragile democracy, warning it will not just affect INEC's preparation for upcoming elections but also diminish citizens' confidence in the electoral process.

The statement which was signed by Yiaga Africa's director of programmes, Cynthia Mbamalu described the attacks as an act of sabotage.

