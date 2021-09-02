Popular Nollywood actress and billionaire wife, Regina Daniels’ life no doubt took a drastic turn after her marriage to Prince Ned Nwoko

Since then, the movie star’s taste in luxury and fashionable items seemed to improve and she has extended this to her son, Prince Munir

The film star’s one-year-old son is usually a delight to behold by fans who continue to gush over him

Regina Daniels who recently started her own fashion line has continued to remain stylish and less isn’t expected from her son.

The film star has been known to dress up little Munir in cute, expensive and stylish pieces that he is gradually becoming a baby fashionista.

Little Munir is one celebrity who gives parents baby fashion inspiration and Legit.ng has decided to highlight his style in lovely photos.

Regina Daniels’ son Munir is a baby fashion icon. Photos: @princemunirnwoko

See some snaps below:

1. All white everything:

2. Can your baby ever?

3. Looking just as fly as mama:

4. Black is always the new black:

5. Hide your girlfriends, fellas, Munir is on his way:

6. Sugar baby like no other:

7. How you dress when you're hopping on a jet:

Nice one.

Regina Daniels gifts son Munir a customized gold necklace

The pretty Nollywood actress is obviously enjoying motherhood and she recently gave her one-year-old son, Munir, an expensive gift.

In a series of videos shared on Munir’s Instagram page, the moment his mother presented him with a customized gold necklace was captured on camera.

In the short clips, a brown box that contained the necklace was opened before the baby boy and he seemed to be pleased by its content.

An onlooker was also heard in the background gushing over the expensive gift while also asking Munir if he liked it.

In another video, Regina removed the gold necklace from its box and put it around her son’s neck. They were all very pleased about how it looked on Munir.

Fans of the top Nollywood actress took to the comment section of the post to showcase how much they admired Regina's bond with her son.

Source: Legit