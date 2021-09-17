Bridal looks have no doubt evolved over the years and the fashion scene continues to witness a shift from the conventional as regards wedding fashion.

Court weddings often see brides rocking structured dresses, pantsuits, or even skirt suits. And when it comes to church weddings, mermaid gowns, and ball gowns run the show.

A video of the look has gone viral. Photo credit: Ese Azenabor

Source: Instagram

But, have you ever wondered what a morph of these styles would look like?

If you have, then you're reading the right article.

Just recently, Ese Azenabor - a clothing brand that caters to bridal looks - shared a video of one of their couture designs and it is absolutely mindblowing.

The couture wedding dress was designed as both a suit (the upper part) and ruffle details at the lower part.

Watch the video below:

Hit or miss? Social media users react

Below are some comments about the dress:

bellissima_online.shop:

"Total Hit."

annyapamela:

"Timeless, exquisite just wow."

wini_amy:

"Mfm and redeem members just joined this group chat "

peypeyolivy:

"When a banker is getting married"

shademarshelenewyork:

" A LOOK!"

lacedby_kristennichole:

"Omg I’m obsessed"

Bride rocks simple wedding look

A typical white wedding in Nigeria is one filled with lush and luxury ranging from the bridal looks down to the entire wedding party. Amongst all the things a bride hopes to get right is her wedding dress(es).

For many Nigerian women, if the dress isn't big and lacey, it has to be well bedazzled to make them stand out on their big day.

A lady who recently got married did so in a dress that had neither of these things.

Beige wedding dress

MTV's Are You the One? stars, Uche Nwosu and Clinton Moxam, recently tied the knot in a fairytale ceremony witnessed by their loved ones.

The celebrity couple who met on season six of the MTV dating series and after a year of being engaged, sealed the deal on Saturday, September 4, in Chicago.

Her beau, Clinton opted for a tux from Vera Wang's line, giving him that simple but sleek look. And judging by how well put-together his locks wear, it is safe to say he did a little bit of pre-wedding grooming.

