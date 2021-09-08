MTV's Are You the One? stars, Uche Nwosu and Clinton Moxam, recently tied the knot in a fairytale ceremony witnessed by their loved ones.

The celebrity couple who met on season six of the MTV dating series and after a year of being engaged, sealed the deal on Saturday, September 4 in Chicago.

The couple tied the knot in Chicago. Photo credit: @unwosu

Source: Instagram

Her beau, Clinton opted for a tux from Vera Wang's line, giving him that simple but sleek look. And judging by how well put-together his locks wear, it is safe to say he did a little bit of pre-wedding grooming.

Uche, on the other hand, looked breathtaking in her bold choice of a Zuhair Murad gown.

In an interview with Brides, she said:

"I actually had went to a bridal shop with my mom to look at a different designer’s trunk show," she says. "My mom and I walked in and saw the dress on the mannequin—they had just got in the day prior—and instantly knew it was the one for me. The second I tried it on, I was sold. I wore what I felt confident, beautiful, and most myself in."

While Uche dazzled in her gorgeous dress, her bridesmaids rocked black maxi slip dresses.

She said:

"I wanted them to all wear something they felt good in and that they would also rewear. Black is always sleek and I loved that they all had different variations of styles in their dresses."

