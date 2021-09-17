Petrol scarcity is looming in the southeast of the country following the action by independent marketers in the region

The marketers are downing their tools over the invasion of their secretariate by police operatives in Enugu

The action is projected to affect three states in the region, namely Anambra, Enugu, and neighbouring Ebonyi

Enugu - The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has asked its members to withdraw their services in some states in the southeast region.

Sanusi Fari, the national president of IPMAN, said the union is taking the decision because some police officers invaded and attacked their Enugu secretariat on Thursday, September 16.

Fuel queues may return to states like Enugu, Anambra, and Ebonyi soon. Photo credit: NNPC

The News Agency of Nigeria quoted him as saying:

“IPMAN has resolved and directed the withdrawal of our services at Enugu loading depot with immediate effect.”

The Guardian newspaper is, however, reporting that fuel scarcity is biting harder in the five states of the southeast already with residents groaning over the situation

According to the report, residents are currently finding it difficult to conduct daily activities like the movement of goods, and persons are hampered by the scarcity.

The situation is worse as it is coming at a time the region is still battling with the sit-at-home order every Monday which has crippled business activities

Imo state govt moves to end fuel scarcity

Meanwhile, in Imo, Governor Hope Uzodimma has announced that he will set up a task force over the fuel scarcity in the state.

The governor made the announcement on Sunday, September 12 while speaking during a church service at the Government House Chapel, Owerri.

Describing the situation in Imo as artificial, Governor Uzodimma said his government won't fold its hands and allow a group of people to continue with their economic sabotage of Imo state.

Sit-at-home order losing steam

Meanwhile, there was outrage, condemnation, and frustration, on Tuesday, September 14 over the frequent declaration of sit-at-home in the southeast region

Many residents in the region are now calling for the southeast people to resist it and revolt against it if need be.

Respondents from across the region cautioned those responsible for it to sit up or risk the revolution of Igbos.

