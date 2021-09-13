The fuel scarcity in Imo state has attracted the attention of Governor Hope Uzodimma and urgent action has been taken

The governor announced that his government will set up a team to checkmate the activities of economic sabotage by some petroleum marketers

Some Imolites on social media commended the governor for his move

Owerri - Governor Hope Uzodimma has announced that he will set up a task force over the artificial fuel scarcity in Imo state.

The governor made the announcement on Sunday, September 12 while speaking during a church service at the Government House Chapel, Owerri.

Governor Uzodimma has declared that he will set up a task force over the artificial fuel scarcity in Imo state.

Source: Twitter

The governor said his government won't fold its hands and allow a group of people to continue with their economic sabotage of Imo state.

His words:

“Over a period of time now, we have witnessed the untoward hardship occasioned by the artificial scarcity created by the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) and the Petroleum Tanker Driver's Association wherein citizens have been subjected to the harsh treatment of purchasing petroleum products at a ridiculous price.

“My administration would not fold arms and watch anybody or group of persons impose undue hardship on the people of Imo state. On this note, I, therefore, advise IPMAN to forthwith, rescind their actions over the artificial scarcity created.

“I shall set up a task force for the monitoring of sales of petroleum products at the regulated price and any petroleum marketer found wanting, would be made to face the law and appropriate sanctions meted out. Imolites deserve better treatment and that I would ensure to the last.”

Some Imolites also commended the governor for the move after a video of the governor making the comments were shared on his official Facebook page.

Orieoma Otu-Chukwu wrote:

“Thank you His Excellency for this move, truly you have the people at heart. I do believe that the solution is here.”

Kingsley Valentine wrote:

“That’s a good move. Thanks, governor. We are really facing hardship with this fuel price hike.”

Emmanuel Ebizie wrote:

“Your Excellency, please intensify on the task force for fuel prize hike and hoarding. Please ensure they sell. We keep praying for you. God bless you, Sir.”

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, September 9, expressed satisfaction at the extent of work done so far in Imo state under Governor Uzodimma.

The president said that he is impressed at the kind of infrastructural development and the level of security in the state.

He noted that the two areas in which the governor has performed well align with his Next Level vision for Nigeria.

President Buhari had earlier declared that he has seen enough to account for the good deeds of Governor Uzodimma.

Buhari made the statement during his visit to Imo where he commissioned projects carried out by the Uzodimma-led government.

He added that he is fascinated by the Imo state leader’s giant strides even in the face of unforeseen circumstances.

Source: Legit.ng