There are fears that the frequent sit-at-home action ordered by secessionists may affect the Anambra governorship election

INEC says the development is affecting its preparations for the election and wants the situation resolved soon

The electoral body has in the past, suffered losses due to the activities of the secessionists in the state

Awka - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed concern over the sit-at-home action in Anambra state.

It noted that the development was adversely affecting its preparations for the state governorship election slated for Saturday, November 6.

The sit-at-home action has been mainly due to the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu. Photo credit: Marco Longari/AFP

The Punch newspaper reports that the Anambra state INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr. Nwachukwu Orji, said this during a workshop, held in Awka, on Thursday, September 16.

His words:

“Our preparations are on course, even with all the challenges we are facing, such as the attack on our state office on May 23rd and the sit-at-home which are eating into our preparation time, but we are doing our best.

“Ad hoc staff are already being recruited online and we are interacting with the stakeholders and we are happy with where we are now and we are confident that come November 6, we will have a successful election.”

In a related development, Vanguard newspaper reports that INEC has explained its decision to store the non-sensitive materials for the election in neighbouring Imo state.

According to the electoral commission, the decision was taken because its office in Awka was destroyed by fire in May 2021.

Sit-at-home order losing steam

Meanwhile, there was outrage, condemnation, and frustration, on Tuesday, September 14 over the frequent declaration of sit-at-home in the southeast region.

Many residents in the region are now calling for the southeast people to resist it and revolt against it if need be.

Respondents from across the region vehemently condemned the dimension and frequency of the sit-at-home and cautioned those responsible for it to sit up or risk the revolution of Igbos.

Sit-at-home, an unwise decision

Frank Nweke II, a former minister of information has stated that the decision to sit-at-home is unwise.

Nweke, a former director-general of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, made the comment in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Tuesday, September 14 in Abuja.

His words:

“It is most unwise because those on whose behalf you purport to act are at the receiving end of your actions.”

