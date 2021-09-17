Nigerian comedienne/actress, Adeyela Adebola, is a year older and she is marking her big day in grand style.

Better known as Lizzy Jay or Omo Ibadan, the entertainer joined several other celebrities in the practice of carrying out birthday photoshoots to celebrate.

The comedian and actress marked her birthday in grand style. Photo credit: @iamlizzyjay

Source: Instagram

To honour her new age, Lizzy first shared a pre-birthday photo in which she posed in a custom dress by Modior.

look 1

She looked gorgeous in the orange tulle maxi dress, showing off a bit of skin in the thigh-high opening in the front.

Look 2

Lizzy came prepared to ’step on neck’ in her birthday regalia. Put together by the same fashion designer, the Lacey dress with an illusion deep neckline did well to flatter her feminine silhouette.

The floor-length rove worn over the dress brought all the drama and added a bit of pizzazz to Lizzy’s powerful ensemble.

