Popular Nollywood actress and entrepreneur, Eniola Badmus, turned 44 on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, and we love all her outfits from her birthday shoots.

The movie star who is fondly known as Senator Badosky, went all out for her big day as she rocked several gorgeous ensembles for her birthday shoot.

First look

The movie star rocked a black tulle maxi dress as she posed in front of a flowery backdrop. Her hair was packed up in a bun and she kept her makeup on the natural side while going heavy around the eyes.

Look 2

For her second look, she posed in a bedazzled fringed sheer dress which she rocked with a pair of cute bow strappy heels.

Look 3

For her third look, the actress went for a vibrant look as she posed in a red peplum dress with a little bit of drama at the sides.

For this look, she went with a dark bob wig and added a red lipstick to her look.

Look 4

The actress went all out in her fourth look as she brought out the inner diva in an intricately designed flowy dress with a side opening going all the way up to her thigh.

For this look, she packed her hair in a high bun and maintained a natural look.

The actress posed for several shots in one of her looks. Photo credit: @eniola_badmus

Source: Instagram

Funke Akindele at 44

August 24, 2021, marked the 44th birthday of Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele Bello and as always, she came through with the fashion goals.

If there is anything asides from filmmaking that the Jenifa star is good at, it is unarguably her ability to impress with her sense of style.

In this article, Legit.ng focuses on some of her pre-birthday/birthday looks that are definitely giving everything they intended!

More celebrity birthday looks

Big Brother Naija star, Esther Biade, has taken to social media to mark her 25th birthday in style. The fashion enthusiast shared jaw-dropping new photos and we cannot help but fall in love with her all over again.

Birthdays are considered special days and this explains why a lot of people often go above and beyond to mark the day in their preferred styles.

For a lot of celebrities, sharing photos online from their birthday shoot has become common practice such that fans often look forward to them.

For Esther, however, turning 25 will forever remain special to her as revealed in her birthday post on August 22, 2021.

