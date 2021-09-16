Big Brother Naija reality star, Peace Ogor, stepped into her new age in grand style and her fans are totally here for it.

Once a celebrity in Nigeria gears up to mark their birthday, best believe that a birthday photoshoot will take place. And what better way to capture the day than to play dress-up!

The reality star recently celebrated her birthday. Photo credit: @peaceogor

Shine Ya Eyes ex-housemate, Peace, brought all the heat when she released some drop-dead gorgeous photos in honour of her 27th birthday on September 15, 2021.

Peace who opted for blond hair for her shoot, posed in three different ensembles all designed by celebrity stylist, Ceo Luminee.

In this article, Legit,ng takes a look at all three outfits:

Look 1

Arguably the best of all three looks, Peace dazzled in a bedazzled blue dress with sheer illusion neck and bustline.

She accessorized the look with a pair of silver strappy pumps and packed her hair to the back in a low ponytail, leaving only two locks on both sides of her face.

See photo below:

Look 2

This dress screams power and royalty, and it has a lot to do with some statement pieces sighted on the reality star.

She posed in the floor length black metallic dress with a chunky neckpiece and then another gold-like bracelet on her arm. The metallic sleeves of this dress bring an edginess to the entire look.

For this look, her blond wavy curls are push to one side of her face.

Look 3

Peace can easily pass for an Amazonian princess in this bejewelled mini dress. Here, the BBNaija star accessorises the corseted tube dress with a gold chunky piece of neck jewellery and some pearl droopy earrings.

