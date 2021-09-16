The federal government on Thursday, September 16, opened up on why Nigeria is currently image problems

Lai Mohammed, the minister of information revealed that this is due to unflattering reports by the media houses

The minister accused the media of not being factual in their reports in Nigeria's fight to curb insecurity

Abuja - The Nigerian media was on Thursday, September 16, accused of portraying the country in a bad light before investors and those in the international community.

The federal government who made the claim noted that whatever image problem Nigeria is suffering from is as a result of the media's “unflattering” portrayal of the nation.

Lai Mohammed says Nigeria is having image problems due to unflattering reports by the media. Photo credit: Federal Ministry of Information and Culture

Source: Facebook

The minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed in a statement shared on Facebook accused the media of not being factual in reporting efforts being made by the government to tackle security challenges in the country.

Mohammed at a ceremony in Abuja said the media is the reason why the diaspora community are wary of visiting the country.

Good news as federal government gives fresh update on Twitter ban

Earlier, the federal government has announced that the end of the Twitter ban is very close. According to Mohammed, reaching a resolution with Twitter on areas of disagreement is now very close.

The minister of information said this while speaking with journalists after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja, on Wednesday, September 15.

According to him, reaching a resolution with Twitter on areas of disagreement is now very close.

Suspension: FG gives fresh details, says Twitter May resume service soon

Meanwhile, the minister of information had said Twitter agreed to most of the conditions set by the Nigerian government to resume operations in the West African country.

Mohammed said the social media giant has met almost 70% of the government’s terms and conditions.

He said many of the terms and conditions are quite fundamental and important, adding that the government is working on a few more.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration blocked access to Twitter’s services in Africa’s most populous country on June 5, after the company deleted one of his tweets for violating its rules.

Source: Legit