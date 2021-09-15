Reactions has continued to trail the much talked about suspension of Twitter in Nigeria due to its impact on the economy

Interestingly, the federal government has announced again that the microblogging site would soon resume its operations

This disclosure was made public by the minister of culture, Lai Mohammed while interacting with newsmen after FEC meeting on Wednesday, September 15

It is a breath of fresh air especially for those whose income has been affected by the suspension of Twitter in Nigeria for some time now.

This is as the federal government has announced that the end of the Twitter ban is very close.

The Nigerian Tribune reported that the minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, said this while speaking with journalists after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja, on Wednesday, September 15.

Lai Mohammed announced that the federal government would soon lift the suspension placed on Twitter. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

According to him, reaching a resolution with Twitter on areas of disagreement is now very close.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Alhaji Mohammed, who was asked to give an update on the Twitter ban in Nigeria and the interface with the company had said, “the end for amicable resolution is very much in sight," a report by Vanguard also stated.

The minister said:

“We appreciate the patience of Nigerians. I want to assure you that we have made very tremendous progress. We have met with Twitter both physically and in writing. We are actually almost there."

He noted that some of the conditions highlighted by FG for Twitter operations to begin in Nigeria include that; Twitter should establish a legal presence in the country and register as a Nigerian company with an address.

This latest development is, however, coming at about 100 days after the federal government has slammed a suspension on Twitter.

Twitter ban: Nigerians lose N220.36billion due to FG’s policy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Nigeria has lost N220.36billion to the Twitter ban according to a calculation based on the NetBlocks Cost of Shutdown Tool.

According to the tool, it costs Nigeria’s economy N103.17million (about $250,600) every hour to ban Twitter.

It has been 2,136 hours since Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the minister of information, announced the ban of the micro-blogging site in Nigeria on behalf of the federal government.

FG gives fresh details, says Twitter may resume service soon

Earlier, the minister of information had said that Twitter has agreed to most of the conditions set by the Nigerian government to resume operations in the West African country.

Speaking with Bloomberg Television, the minister said the social media giant has met almost 70% of the government’s terms and conditions.

Legit.ng gathered that he said many of the terms and conditions are quite fundamental and important, adding that the government is working on a few more.

Source: Legit