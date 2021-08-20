The minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said that the federal government would soon reach an agreement with Twitter

Mohammed made this known on Wednesday, August 19, during an interview on the suspension of the social media giant

According to the minister, the management of Twitter has held meetings with the delegate of the government on how to resolve the issue

FCT, Abuja - Lai Mohammed, the minister of information and culture, has said that Twitter has agreed to most of the conditions set by the Nigerian government to resume operations in the West African country.

Speaking with Bloomberg Television, the minister said the social media giant has met almost 70% of the government’s terms and conditions.

The federal government has said that Twitter would resume operation in Nigeria very soon. Credit: Lai Mohammed.

Source: Depositphotos

Legit.ng gathered that he said many of the terms and conditions are quite fundamental and important, adding that the government is working on a few more.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration blocked access to Twitter’s services in Africa’s most populous country on June 5, after the company deleted one of his tweets for violating its rules.

Lai Mohammed says FG didn't suspend Twitter because it deleted President Buhari's tweet

Mohammed, however, said that the Nigerian government didn’t suspend Twitter because of the removal of Buhari’s tweet, saying that it was because of the use of the U.S. microblogging site by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The minister noted:

“Twitter became the platform of choice for a group that was targeting policemen, killing policemen, killing the military and promoting the interest of one ethnic group against another. For national security, we suspended the operations.”

Mohammed further stated that Twitter officials last met with representatives of the Nigerian government about a week ago, saying it’s been quite encouraging.

