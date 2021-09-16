Following violent attacks in states within the country, the fight against terrorism in Nigeria is a challenge that might not be overcome anytime soon

Just recently, Faruk Yahaya, the Chief of Army Staff, has said that it is time to talk to bandits and others fuelling crisis in the country in the language they would understand

Yahaya urged the perpetrators to quit now, noting that the military would stay committed in ensuring the country is secure and peaceful

The battle against insurgency is far from ending as more attacks are being carried out daily in some parts of the country.

This has led to reactions from security agencies and experts in the country, finding answers to the questions in the minds of Nigerians.

Leadership reports that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Faruk Yahaya, while reacting to the crisis brewing tensions in the land, has said that bandits, insurgents and kidnappers will be treated “in the language they understand.”

The chief of army staff, Faruk Yahaya, has sent a strong message to bandits and others fuelling crisis in the country. Photo credit: HQ Nigerian Army

Yahaya made this statement on Wednesday, September 15, at the closing ceremony of the chief of army staff combined second and third quarters conference in Abuja.

Meanwhile, the army chief’s comment came amid increasing attacks by gunmen across the country, leading to killings and abductions, a report by The Cable also indicate.

Yahaya said the military remains committed to its duty of ensuring peace and security in the country.

He said:

“I would like to seize this opportunity to advise those fuelling the crisis being witnessed across the country to desist from their unpatriotic acts, as we remain committed to ensuring peace returns to every part of the country in no distant time."

Police arrest 2 suspected killers of Senator Na’Allah’s son

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that two suspects have been arrested in connection with the killing of Abdulkareem Na‎’Allah, the 36-year-old son of Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah.

The newspaper cited anonymous sources as saying the suspects were arrested a few days ago.

It, however, noted that details of the arrest are sketchy but the suspects are said to be in their early 20s.

Leaked memo: Terrorists fleeing Sambisa forest to Kaduna, says DSS

Earlier, Boko Haram terrorists are fleeing from Sambisa forest to Rijana Forest in the Chikun local government area of Kaduna state, according to a leaked memo seen by The Punch newspaper.

In the memo signed by the Acting Deputy Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Intelligence and Investigation, B.O Bassey, civil defence officers were asked to be on the alert over the situation.

According to the document, the terrorists are planning to team up with one Adamu Yunusu aka Saddiqu, and his supporters, Legit.ng gathered.

