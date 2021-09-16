All eyes are on Willie Obiano, the executive governor of Anambra state, for refusing to attend the southern governors' forum meeting

To make matters worse, the banker-turned-politician did not send any representative to the crucial meeting

It is not clear yet why the governor stayed away from the meeting and refused to delegate someone to take his place

Enugu - The Anambra state governor, Willie Obiano stayed away from the Southern Governors Forum meeting held in Enugu on Thursday, September 16.

The governor neither showed up nor sent a representative unlike many of his colleagues who were there or were represented.

Governor Obiano has some explanations to make for shunning the Southern Governors Forum meeting. Photo credit: Anambra state government

It is not sure why the governor decided to shun the meeting which was held in a neighbouring state.

The Punch newspaper reports that the meeting which commenced around 12 pm had in attendance nine governors and seven deputies governors.

The governors who were in attendance include host Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo, Duoye Diri of Bayelsa, Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun, Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom, and Dapo Abiodun of Ogun.

Deputy governors present were Bisi Egbeyemi of Ekiti, Rauf Olaniyan of Oyo, Evara Esu of Cross River, Ude Okochukwu of Abia, Kelechi Igwe of Ebonyi, Philip Shuaibu of Edo, and Placid Njoku of Imo.

Issues on the front-burner as southern governors meet

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the governors will focus on the issue of open grazing bills across southern states.

Another issue likely to come is the Value Added Tax law which the majority of the governors feel should go to states.

Also on the table is the issue of secessionist groups, especially Mazi Nnamdi Kanu of the Indigenous People of Biafra, who is currently in custody.

Igbo elders berate southeast governors over open grazing bill

Some elders in the southeast berated governors in the region over what they described as delay in passage of anti-open grazing laws.

Specifically, the Igbo Elders Consultative Forum vowed that no antics would make the region give out its ancestral land for grazing.

The group cautioned the five governors in the zone against striking any deal with the federal government in respect of leasing land for cattle grazing.

