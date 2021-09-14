The delay by some southeast states in passing anti grazing laws has been blasted by Igbo Elders Consultative Forum

Also, the elders has called on the governors not to make any attempt at entering any deal with the federal government

Meanwhile, the elders reaffirmed Ndigbo’s commitment to an indivisible Nigeria with equal rights and opportunities

Some elders in southeast region are not happy with governors in the area over what they described as delay in passage of anti-open grazing laws.

Recall that it was resolved by the recent meeting of the Southern Governors’ Forum that all southern states should pass the laws, Guardian reports.

Specifically, the Igbo Elders Consultative Forum vowed that no antics would make the region give out its ancestral land for grazing.

Igbo elders are not happy with south east governors over non-passage of anti-grazing laws. Photo: Rotimi Akeredolu

Source: Facebook

Going further, the group cautioned the five governors in the zone against striking any deal with the federal government in respect of leasing land for cattle grazing.

The group added that such agreement will never be honoured once the chief executive leaves office.

This was made known chairman of the forum in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and former governor of Anambra state, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife.

He said:

"It is expected that every state in the southeast should not only pass the anti-open grazing law within this period, but also put in place appropriate mechanisms for immediate implementation, otherwise the laudable objective of enacting the law for the purposes of minimising conflicts between famers and herders, as well as promoting ranching and other modern pastoral methods, will be defeated.”

Agitations: Igbos won't secede from Nigeria, says Gov Hope Uzodimma

In another report, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state has assured that Igbos won't secede away from Nigeria. The governor, however, stated that what Igbo people want in the country, is not to be treated as second-class citizens.

Governor Uzodimma made the statement on Wednesday, June 17 when he welcomed the House of Representatives committee on constitution amendment led by the deputy speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase to Imo state.

A case for an additional southeast state

He enjoined the committee to ensure that the constitution captures the rights of the people as well as a sense of justice, equity, and fairness and appealed for a sixth state for the southeast zone. This

He however maintained that issues surrounding state policing, restructuring, and other issues agitating the minds of Nigerians are the duty of the legislature and not the executive as such Nigerians should use the opportunity of the amendment to make a case for their needs.

Writing on his Facebook page, Governor Uzodimma expressed optimism that the constitutional amendment will help resolve the national question of justice and equity in a united Nigeria.

He also expressed hope that it will put to rest fears and agitations and promote dialogue and debate in resolving conflicts.

Source: Legit.ng