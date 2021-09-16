Femi Fani-Kayode, a minister of aviation and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, has defected to the APC

Fani-Kayode was officially welcomed into the ruling APC by President Buhari in Aso-Rock on Thursday, September 16

The president was happy to receive Fani-Kayode who is one of the ardent critics of his administration

Aso-Rock, Abuja - After months of speculations and denial, a former minister of aviation during the administration of the ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo, Femi Fani-Kayode, has formally joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Vanguard reports that he was presented to President Muhammadu Buhari by the chairman, Caretaker Committee of the APC and governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni on Thursday, September 16, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has finally defected to the ruling APC. Credit: Femi Adesina.

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that Fani Kayode said that he was led by the spirit of God in his decision and that he joined the APC to help for the unity of the country, adding that he was against anything that would cause the disintegration of Nigeria.

The former minister informed that he was instrumental for the exit of three Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), governors to the APC.

Daily Trust also reports that the governors he mentioned were Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state, Ben Ayade of Cross River state and Bello Matawale of Zamfara state.

Fani-Kayode further said that he has friends across party line and was wooing the governor of Enugu state, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde and the governor of Bauchi state, Bala Mohammed to join the ruling party.

