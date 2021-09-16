Gunmen have struck again in Imo state, this time killings a popular lawyer, Darlington Odume, aka Omekagu

The criminals reportedly shot Odume at a supermarket at Amaifeke in Orlu and fled on Thursday, September 16

Michael Abattam, the spokesman of the Imo state police command, has reportedly confirmed the ugly incident

Orlu LGA, Imo state - Some fleeing gunmen suspected to be assailants on Wednesday, September 15, killed a popular lawyer, Darlington Odume, in Imo state.

The Punch reported that Odume, popularly known as Omekagu, was shot at a supermarket at Amaifeke in Orlu, in the Orlu local government area of the state.

Darlington Odume popularly known as Omekagu, a legal practitioner, has been killed by suspected gunmen in Imo state. Photo cross: Imo State New Media

Source: Facebook

Odume was handling some of the cases of those arrested in connection with the violence rocking the area, The Guardian also reported.

A source whose name was not mentioned said the victim was rushed to a hospital in the area but was rejected and referred to the Imo State University Teaching Hospital, Orlu.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He, however, died on the way to the teaching hospital.

The source said:

“They stormed a supermarket at Umudara Amaifeke, Orlu and shot him on the chest and zoomed off.

“He was rushed to a hospital in the area, but they rejected him, referring them to the Imo State University Teaching Hospital, Orlu, but he died along the way."

The spokesman of the Imo state police command, Michael Abattam, has reportedly confirmed the killing.

He added that the state commissioner of police, Rabiu Hussaini, had also ordered a holistic investigation into the incident.

Reactions trail Odume's death

Chelsea Lad commented on Facebook:

"Chai! May his soul rest in peace...May God be with us in our every day activities both going out and coming in. In Jesus Name! Amen!"

Musa Adamu said:

"Gradually the south east is turning to a region of death. Killing your people in the name of liberation. On lookers just they look. Very unfortunate."

Jefferson Hunpelo Eric said:

"The monster you created and clap for will keep consuming you graduall. That is a country to behold."

Emeka Merenu: Gunmen kill Imo Anglican priest inside church

In a related development, some yet-to-be-identified hoodlums have murdered an Anglican priest, Reverend Emeka Merenu.

Merenu until his death was the priest-in-charge of St Andrew’s Anglican church, Ihitte-Ukwa in the Orsu local government area of the state.

A member of the church whose name was not revealed was cited saying that the attackers stormed the church premises, butchered the priest and set his vehicle on fire before fleeing.

Source: Legit.ng