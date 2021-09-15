Armed bandits attacked the convoy of the Emir of Bungudu, Hassan Attahiru along the Abuja-Kaduna highway on Tuesday, September 14

The attackers opened fire on the convoy of the Zamfara monarch and successfully demobilized some of the vehicles

The police have provided more details on the incident 24 hours after the terrorists forcefully took away the monarch

Kaduna - The Kaduna state police command has confirmed the abduction of the Emir of Bungudu, Hassan Attahiru along the Abuja-Kaduna highway on Tuesday, September 14.

The spokesman of the command, ASP Mohammed Jalige confirmed the incident in a statement seen by Legit.ng.

The El-Rufai led administration in Kaduna has not officially commented on the incident. Photo credit: Kaduna state government

Part of the statement read:

“Today, September 14, at about 3.10 pm, the Kaduna police command received a tragic report of an attack and kidnapping incident around Dutse village along the Kaduna-Abuja road.

“An unspecified number of people were suspected to have been kidnapped, while two others sustained varying degrees of injuries and are currently receiving medical treatment.

“Equally, available information indicated that the Emir of Bungudu, Zamfara state, His Royal Highness (HRH) Alhaji Hassan Atto, is among the people abducted to an unknown destination.”

Premium Times newspaper reports that the bandits had on Monday, September 13 attacked the residence of a Kaduna State University lecturer, Ahmed Buba, in Zaria and seized his six children.

The gunmen also fatally shot a soldier, Ebuka Okechukwu who later died of gunshot wounds in a hospital.

Numbering over 30 according to eyewitnesses, they then abducted Rabi Isya, Buba’s neighbour’s wife and two of her children.

FG open to negotiations with bandits

Meanwhile, the federal government says it will not shut the door against repentant bandits because they are still Nigerians.

Minister of police affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi, stated this when he appeared on a television programme, on Tuesday night, September 14.

He added that as Nigerian citizens, the federal government has a responsibility to reintegrate the bandits peacefully into the society if they show remorse for their actions.

How to end banditry in the north

Meanwhile, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, an Islamic cleric, has suggested that the federal government can resolve the issue of banditry in the north.

Gumi stated that the government should begin by establishing a federal ministry of nomadic affairs.

According to him, the ministry should focus on addressing grievances and complaints from herders, and also take care of repentant insurgents.

