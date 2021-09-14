BREAKING: Gunmen kill Imo Anglican priest at parsonage, raze vehicle

Tragedy struck in Imo State on Tuesday [today] after hoodlums murdered an Anglican priest, Rev Emeka Merenu.

The Punch reported that the victim, until his death, was the priest-in-charge of St Andrew’s Anglican church, Ihitte-Ukwa in the Orsu Local Government Area of the state.

The priest, a native of Amaorji in Nkwerre in the Nkwerre Local Government Area of the state, was killed in the early hours of Tuesday, our correspondent learnt.

A member of the church, who spoke to our correspondent in confidence, disclosed that the attackers stormed the church premises and butchered the priest.

His vehicle was not spared, as the hoodlums set it ablaze before fleeing thereafter.

A source said:

“The priest in charge of St Andrew’s Anglican Church in Ihitte-Ukwa in Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State was killed this morning.

“His attackers stormed the church compound where he lived, butchered him and burnt his car before running away.”

Asked what could be the reason for the murder, the source said, “The church has a school on the premises. His attackers might have been angry that the slain priest was giving security protection to the students of the school who were writing this year’s WASSCE for Senior Secondary schools.”

A senior member of the church in Orlu Anglican diocese who preferred to be anonymous confirmed the incident to our correspondent.

He told our correspondent that the diocese had been thrown into a morning mood.

When contacted, the police spokesperson in the state, Micheal Abattam, confirmed the murder incident and added that investigation had commenced with the intention to arresting the suspects.

Source: Legit