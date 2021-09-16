A claim from Lauretta Onochie indicates that one suspected top commander in the ranks of IPOB/ESN has been arrested

According to the presidential media aide, the suspected terrorist named a sponsor of the organisations

The youth said alleged that the chairman of a particular local government area in a southeast state is the groups' financier

A presidential media aide, Lauretta Onochie, on Thursday, September 16, announced that operatives of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) have arrested a suspected commander of IPOB/ESN.

On her Facebook page, Onochie revealed that the arrested suspect goes by the nickname Shakiti Bobo.

In the video, the suspect whose real name was not given said that the group is sponsored by a local government chairman in a southeast state.

In the video, policemen were keen to know the financier of the groups (Photo: NPF)

The young man who was in handcuffs promised security agents that he will show them a video to back up his claim.

However, Legit.ng could not confirm the authenticity of the video shared by the presidential aide at the time of writing this report.

Nigerian Police name suspected top financier of IPOB/ESN

Meanwhile, a man suspected to be a financier of IPOB and ESN had been arrested by the police in Imo state.

The Imo state police command disclosed that the suspect, Boniface Okeke, and 25 members of the group were arrested Sunday, August 1, at a hotel in the Orlu area of Imo state.

According to the commissioner of police, Abutu Yaro, the suspects were held in connection with terrorism and attacks on security agencies and individuals.

He said Okeke, 57, confessed to having funded IPOB and ESN operations in the state to the tune of N10,000,000 while he was outside the country.

The police disclosed that the arrests were made possible through the assistance of one Emmanuel Nnaji, 15, who was apprehended after the recent attack on Omumaand Njaba police stations.

The command said:

“On interrogation by the command’s tactical teams, the suspect gave a vivid description of a hotel located in Orlu as where they, the bandits, stayed and planned before they executed their dastardly act on the police stations.''

