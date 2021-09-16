Popular Nigerian singer, Simi, has finally shared her thoughts on social media about people who don’t believe in the dream of others

According to her, when people hustle, they should be doing it because of themselves and not for others

Simi also advised that people should stop putting so much energy into other people who don’t believe

Talented Nigerian singer, Simi, has now broken her silence after being called out on social media by a man who claimed to have helped her career.

In a new post on social media, Simi shared a video where she spoke on people who hustle only because they want to ‘pepper their haters’.

According to her, some people work so hard all because they want to laugh in the faces of the people who didn’t believe in them.

Simi advises fans to hustle and win for themselves. Photos: @symplysimi, @iammcmorris

Not stopping there, the mother of one advised that instead, people should win in life because they deserve it and because they put the work in.

The Duduke crooner added that people should stop putting a lot of energy into others.

Simi also said that when people win, they win for themselves and when they hustle, they hustle for themselves.

See the video below:

Social media users react

Soon after Simi shared her insight with fans, a number of people were quick to bring up the topic of comedian, Mc Morris, who claimed to have helped her career but was later abandoned.

Read what some of them had to say below:

Bara.t0ne:

“In other words the disgruntled ex-manager should go and win for himself and stop expecting recognition from you? Some people would call that selfish.”

Zerodegrees1234:

“So the Comedian that put so much energy and money into your career and you left him by the way should regret it now right?”

Modulux_collections:

“The guy that was busy helping you before spotlight should have put all his energy into himself.. is he the one you talking to????”

Romide60:

“Maybe if Olamide has done the same i am sure AG will still be in Bariga.”

Remyomo:

“Simi, go and settle with the guy that almost lost everything he had to secure your bag.”

Oluwabukolabajayi:

“Hustle for you! The world does not care.”

Interesting.

You bit the fingers that once fed you - Comedian Mc Morris calls out Simi

Popular Nigerian singer, Simi, was recently called out by an old benefactor, Mc Morris, who was displeased by how she abandoned him after her good fortune came.

Taking to his Instagram page, the Canada-based comedian recounted how he shared his platform with Simi for years because he believed in her talent and even transported her to foreign and local shows all from his pocket just for her to be seen and loved by others.

Not stopping there, Mc Morris said that once good fortune smiled on Simi, she decided to build a higher fence instead of a longer table.

The comedian noted that he did not get a single recommendation from Simi or even a follow back from her on Instagram.

Source: Legit