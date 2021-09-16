The family of Monsurat Ojuade, an 18-year-old girl that was allegedly shot dead by a policeman, said justice must prevail

Monsurat's father, Mr Ojuade, said he wants to meet with the alleged killer cop and ask him why he killed his daughter

The deceased's mum said Monsurat promised to buy her cars and houses but the promise has been shattered, adding that her daughter must not die in vain

The family of 18-year old Monsurat Ojuade that was allegedly killed by a police officer of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Lagos, said they want justice.

The unfortunate incident happened in Ijeshatedo, Surulere area of the state, on Friday, September 10.

Monsurat Ojuade was allegedly killed by a police officer. Photo credit: @bbcnewsyoruba

In an interview with @bbcnewsyoruba, Monsurat's father Mr Ojuade said he would like to see the police officer that killed his daughter and ask him why he sent the teenager to an early grave.

Recalling the event of that day, Monsurat's mum Mrs Ojuade said the deceased and her sister were in her provision shop and about to close business for the day when they saw people running helter-skelter.

Monsurat and her sister ran home

The ladies succeeded in getting into their compound. A policeman wanted to gain entrance into the same compound but they prevented him.

According to Mrs Ojuade, the police officer threatened to shoot and he eventually shot her last born who was running inside the main building to call her father.

She was rushed to the hospital

After Monsurat was shot in her thighs, she was rushed to Randle Hospital where she was administered with first aid.

In her words:

"The doctor at Randle Hospital said she was shot at close range, that they wouldn't be able to treat her. We were referred to Igbobi. When we got there, the doctors said they were on strike. We were referred to military hospital.

"My neighbours suggested that we take her to Havana. When we got there, she was pronounced dead."

Mrs Ojuade said she wants justice to prevail and that her daughter must not die in vain.

Sowore's brother shot dead

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian activist, Omoyele Sowore, announced the death of his immediate younger brother, Olajide, on Saturday, September 4.

According to the activist and founder of the Sahara Media news outlet, the deceased was shot dead on his way from Igbinedion University in Edo state where he is studying Pharmacy.

He said the assailants are reported to be herdsmen/kidnappers.

