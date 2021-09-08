Controversial BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Tega Dominic and her husband, Ajeboh, have finally met despite the back and forth surrounding their relationship

In a new video making the rounds, Ajeboh visited Tega in her hotel room and the couple shared a heartwarming hug and kiss

The video sparked numerous reactions from Nigerians considering that a number of them had bashed her marriage in the past

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye evicted housemate, Tega Dominic, has finally met her husband, Ajeboh, after her exit from the reality show.

The couple’s marriage had been plagued with serious name-calling from numerous detractors who condemned Tega for her relationship with her BBNaija co-star, Boma.

However, Tega and her husband have now put rumours to rest about anything being wrong with their relationship after they were both captured on video.

BBNaija’s Tega and husband share emotional hug as they finally meet. Photos: @its_tegadominic, @mufasatundeednut

Tega’s husband, Ajeboh, had visited the mother of his child at her hotel room for the first time and they shared a very emotional embrace.

The couple hugged it out for several minutes before sharing a passionate kiss. The sweet moment was captured on video which later made its way to the social media space.

See the clip below:

Nigerians react

The video of Tega and her husband’s eventual meeting soon went viral on the internet and sparked series of mixed reactions from Nigerians.

While some people praised the couple for eventually settling their differences, others accused Tega and her man of clout chasing. Read some of their comments below:

Theayoadejumo__:

"Clout chasers."

Hillz_february:

"Them no dy put mouth for husband and wife matter sha, just so you know."

Ladyque_1:

"These people played their game very well . Two Nollywood actors."

Obaksolo:

"Wish them Best, moving forward on life."

Imafidonjenny:

"They just want to trend jor, they knw what the are doing."

Lucylosculate:

"When the woman said the ozband understands , I knew it was planned by them."

Dclothingsplug:

"Internet Inlaw’s rest now in Jesus name."

Tlashes007:

"For those of una wey carry them matter for head like gala and cold drinks! How market hope say una sell? "

Interesting.

Tega apologises to Nigerians, admits she and Boma pushed things too far

After BBNaija stars, Tega and Boma’s much-celebrated eviction from the reality show, the mother-of-one spoke more on her ‘entanglement’ with Boma in the house.

During one of their media rounds with Beat 99.9fm, Tega reiterated that she and Boma had an understanding and they were enjoying the buzz their antics was causing within the house, so they were encouraged to do more.

Tega however noted that after their eviction from the show, they realized they had pushed things too far.

The mother of one then said she was owning up to everything she did with Boma on the show while tendering a sincere apology to Nigerians as well as her husband.

