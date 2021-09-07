The actress made it clear to her fans that she was ready to move on from her breakup with her ex-hubby

She earlier noted that she had parted ways with her hubby and confirmed she had even filed for divorce

The beautiful film star confirmed that she parted ways with her ex-hubby Karl Cook peacefully

Renowned Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco has confirmed to her fans, followers, and the entire world that she has moved on from her breakup.

Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco confirmed she had divorced her hubby. Photo: Kaley Cuoco.

Clean shelf

This, she did by making various changes on her official Instagram page including removing her ex-hubby's name from her bio description.

According to Page Six, Cook's previous bio described her as ''Mrs. @mrtancook".

The bio also read, "Many 4-legged kids. I play pretend. Adopt don't shop — giddy up! Yes, Norman Productions. 'What, like it's hard?'"

However the actress recently made some changes to the bio and removed her hubby's name from the description, a clear indication she has moved on from her breakup.

The latest changes on 's Instagram bio was effected on Monday, September 6.

Legit.ng understands the actress confirmed her breakup on Friday, September 3, which was the same day she filed for divorce.

In a joint statement shared on social media post, the actress noted:

“Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realised that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions and plan to keep this aspect of our personal life private. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary,”

“We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further.”

The actress may have removed Cook's name from her bio but left some of his photos on her timeline. The couple had celebrated their third wedding anniversary at the end of June 2021.

