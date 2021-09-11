Tega Dominics has spoken in an interview about her stay in the BBNaija, describe the place as a toxic one

The married woman said that there times that were not showed on camera when she was down in the room

Speaking about her house relationship with another evicted housemate, Boma, he revealed that it was not real as many thought

In an exclusive interview with Legit TV's Abisola Alawode, BBNaija ex-housemate has revealed that she had so much fun in the house.

Speaking more, the lady revealed that she never went into the house with any kind of strategy. Tega chipped in that she recently lost her dad.

She said their relationship was just a distraction and not real. Photo source: @bomaakpore, @its_tegadomnic

Source: Instagram

While in the house, she said that whenever she wants to have an emotional meltdown, she sneaks into the room to have private time.

The lady likened the house to pregnancy, that there was so much tension in the house. The lady said it is very easy to judge when you are not in the house until you are there.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She said:

"If you have never been locked up in her a room, you would not understand. That house is really toxic."

When Abisola asked if that 'toxic' was the word she really wanted to use, she said it is. That it was like a love-hate relationship.

She revealed that Boma had a genuine care for her when they were in the house as he was there to help her when she sprained her ankle during the Super Commando task.

According to Tega, what she and Boma had was just cruise and not real. She said it was a way to distract herself in the house.

Watch the full video below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that evicted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Boma Akpore, once again cleared the air about some misconceptions trailing his relationship in the house with Tega.

The former Shine Ya Eyes housemate in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng’s Abisola Alawode opened about one of the controversial issues that has caused him a lot of backlash from fans of the show.

In his clarification, Boma stated that the comment only came to be during a game played by the housemates.

Source: Legit