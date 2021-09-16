BBNaija Shine Ya Eye evicted housemate, Maria, has got fans talking after saying she didn’t know her senior colleague, Alex

During an Instagram live video, a fan asked Maria about the Double Wahala BBNaija housemate

Maria however replied that she didn’t know who Alex was and Nigerians on social media have reacted to that

Controversial BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Maria, seems to be unaware of her senior colleagues in the industry going by her recent revelation.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the season 6 star was asked about season 3 housemate, Alex.

During an Instargram live session, Maria took questions from some of her fans and one of them wanted to know if she liked Alex.

BBN's Maria says she doesn't know season 3 housemate Alex. Photos: @mariachikebenjamin, @alex_unusual.

Source: Instagram

Maria then asked who Alex was before replying that she did not know her.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In her words:

“Who is Alex Unusual? I don’t know who that is I’m sorry.”

See the trending video below:

It wasn’t long before the clip got members of the online community talking. While some people said Maria could not know everybody, others slammed her for her ignorance.

Read some of their comments below:

Rakel_mujuni_:

“It’s not a must to know everyone.”

Adeola_nifemi:

“She has not watch the show during Alex set. She said she started watching last year. Eyin blogger blogger REST!!!!”

Livia_hillz:

“Alex doesn’t know you too.”

Cynthiawhiteofficial:

“Yeye girl.”

Amyok_1:

“So what if she really doesn’t know?”

Bugkollection:

“She doesn't base here, so she might not know her...make unna take am easy abeg.”

Interesting.

BBNaija's Maria featured in recent UNIZIK examination question

Season 6 ex-housemate of Big Brother Naija reality show, Maria Chike Benjamin, was recently featured in a university examination.

Maria was the central character in a recent accounting examination written by 400 level students of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

A photo of the examination question paper was shared on Instagram by Instablog9ja. The Dubai-based realtor's name was used in Section A of the examination.

Nigerians on social media reacted to the viral post.

Source: Legit.ng