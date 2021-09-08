Maria Chike Benjamin, an evicted housemate in the ongoing season 6 of Big Brother Naija reality show made it to the Nnamdi Azikiwe University examination

This is as the ex-housemate was made the central character of an accounting examination that was recently conducted in the school

A viral photo of the examination question paper has stirred massive reactions on social media as many found it hilarious

Season 6 ex-housemate of Big Brother Naija reality show, Maria Chike Benjamin, was recently featured in a university examination.

Maria was the central character in a recent accounting examination written by 400 level students of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

She was the main character in an accounting question narrative

Source: Instagram

A photo of the examination question paper was shared on Instagram by Instablog9ja.

The Dubai-based realtor's name was used in Section A of the examination.

The sentence where she was featured reads:

"Miss Maria one of the recently evicted housemate of BBN season 6, immediately travelled back to Dubai where she actively does business of realtor services; only to discover that her manager NIyi has embezzled N4 million from her business money."

Nigerians react

@pharmwendy commented:

"I’m almost sure it’s only me and 10 other people that are normal in this country"

@mz_elearnor said:

"Na name they wan use confuse the one way no read but to carry expo that ask define this and that "

@_gozioleks wrote:

"If Maria read this, she go curse the person weh set this question. Which kind luck you deh wish am? "

@perfumeoilwholesales remarked:

"See why it's good to be versatile? Your exam questions can come from ANYWHERE! wahala for who no dey watch the show be that"

@meetdejesus

"This is to show how poor our educational system is!!! No practical/educational- advance research questions..these are same men advocating for the ban of the show!!! Make dem go see other fast developing countries brainstorming questions.."

