Stunning new photographs of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have been revealed

The pictures, as part of Time Magazine's seven covers, were shared on the occasion of Harry's 37th birthday on Wednesday

A short profile on the pair was written by José Ramón Andrés Puerta, a Spanish chef, and founder of World Central Kitchen, an NPO providing meal aid

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, took to sharing new photos on the occasion of the former's 37th birthday on Wednesday.

The pictures are for one of Time Magazine's seven covers, as part of the outlet's 100 Most Influential People of 2021 list, People reported.

Stunning new photographs of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been revealed. Image: @sussexroyal/ Instagram.

Source: UGC

According to Hello! the images were taken at their new home in Montecito, Santa Barbara. In one photo, Harry's assuring arm is affectionately around his doting wife's shoulder as they look into the camera.

Sporting a black shirt and a pair of trousers, the Duke appears a handsome figure while the Duchess radiates inexplicable beauty in her white jumpsuit.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Couple put out fashion statement of note

In another image where they appear dressed to the nines, Harry cuts a smart look garbed in an olive green suit with an open-collared shirt. His wife, chic in a khaki green rollneck and high-waisted trousers, appears a vision of ecstas*y.

A short profile was written by José Ramón Andrés Puerta, a Spanish chef, restaurateur, and founder of World Central Kitchen, a non-profit organisation (NPO) providing meal aid in areas around the world stricken by natural disasters.

The organisation founded by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Archewell Foundation, has partnered with the NPO.

7 Others leading the way on Time's list

"In a world where everyone has an opinion about people they don't know, the Duke and Duchess have compassion for the people they don't. They don't just opine. They face the struggle head one," José wrote.

Time's six other worldwide covers are of actor Kate Winslet, CEO of NVIDIA Jensen Huang, director-general of the World Trade Organization Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, writer Cathy Park Hong, gymnast Simone Biles, and singer-songwriter Billie Eilish.

Harry and Meghan praised Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who became the first woman and the first African to lead the World Trade Organization (WTO), an intergovernmental organization that regulates and facilitates trade between countries around the world.

Meghan's dad slams Prince Harry: "Never asked for my daughter's hand in marriage"

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Thomas Markle has accused Prince Harry of not asking for his daughter's hand in marriage. The 77-year-old was speaking during a tell-all interview with GB News.

Markle apparently blames Prince Harry for his rocky relationship with his daughter, despite being caught colluding with paparazzi to stage pictures before the couple's wedding in 2018.

"I'm blaming Harry for this mostly,” Thomas told GB News. “Harry has this saying: 'If you look at the paparazzi, you're done.' I'm surprised Harry never bothered to come and visit me or ask for my daughter's hand in marriage," he added.

Source: Legit