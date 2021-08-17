The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a statement expressing sadness at the current global state of affairs

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have penned a heartfelt statement lamenting the current global state of affairs.

The couple said they were "speechless" as they noted the situation in Afghanistan and the earthquake that has rocked Haiti.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have penned a heartfelt statement lamenting the current global state of affairs.

All of this is given the Covid-19 pandemic that has rocked the world for nearly two years, according to Daily Express. The lengthy statement published on their Archwell website read:

“The planet is, undoubtedly, fragile right now. As we all feel the many layers of pain due to the crises in Afghanistan, we are left without words.

"As we all bear witness to the growing humanitarian disaster in Haiti, and the threat of it worsening after the recent earthquake, we are left heartbroken.

"And as we all see the continuing global health crisis, worsened by new variants and constant misinformation, we are left scared.

"When any person or community suffers, a piece of each of us does so with them, whether we realise it or not.

"And though we are not meant to live in a state of suffering, we, as a people, are being conditioned to accept it."

Meghan and Harry called on the masses to help the needy and implored world leaders to hasten humanitarian talks, according to a People report. The pair continued:

"It’s easy to find ourselves feeling powerless, but we can put our values into action – together.

"To start, we encourage you to join us in supporting several organisations doing critical work. We also urge those in positions of global influence to rapidly advance the humanitarian dialogues that are expected to take place.

"As an international community, it is the decisions we make now – to alleviate suffering among those we know and those we may never meet – that will prove our humanity.”

Signatures of the pair concluded the statement. The nonprofit organization founded in 2020 by the couple said it was supporting the emergency response in Haiti with its partner, World Central Kitchen.

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Thomas Markle has accused Prince Harry of not asking for his daughter's hand in marriage. The 77-year-old was speaking during a tell-all interview with GB News.

Markle apparently blames Prince Harry for his rocky relationship with his daughter, despite being caught colluding with paparazzi to stage pictures before the couple's wedding in 2018.

"I'm blaming Harry for this mostly,” Thomas told GB News. “Harry has this saying: 'If you look at the paparazzi, you're done.' I'm surprised Harry never bothered to come and visit me or ask for my daughter's hand in marriage," he added.

