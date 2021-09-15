Some members of the Boko Haram group who recently surrendered to Nigerian troops are beginning to open up on their ugly experiences

One of them is Adamu Rugurugu, a former leader of the proscribed body, who has disclosed that some of the insurgents were kidnapped and conscripted forcefully

Rugurugu said he decided to leave the organisation because he and others were being sent to die while their leaders remain in hideouts

Adamu Rugurugu, a former Boko Haram commander in northeast Nigeria, is certain that the terrorist group is nothing short of a scam.

In a publication by PR Nigeria, Rugurugu confessed that most of the time, leaders of the group hide in forests from Nigerian troops and send low-ranking members to be wasted on battlefields.

Rugurugu said the leaders are cowards (Photo: HQ Nigerian Army)

Source: Facebook

The repentant insurgent revealed that the kingpin brainwash the rank and file by telling them that their abode is in heaven if they die as terrorists, Daily Nigerian reports.

He claimed that most of the bandits and armed criminals were abducted by the ring-leaders who keep them in Sambisa Forest and conscript them into their evil ideologies.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

His confession:

“The leaders are not attending the battle, it is only the low-ranking members that carry guns, have you ever heard of any ‘Khadi’ or ‘Wazir’ leading the battle on the frontlines? They will say you are doing this thing for the sake of God and when you are killed, paradise will be your final abode, I swear to God this is a scam, you are not going to any paradise.

“We cheated ourselves, and we will not go back again since God has now delivered us out of this predicament, we returned to the community and soldiers have accepted us.

“The leaders are not attending the battle, it is only the low-ranking members that carry guns, have you ever heard of any ‘Khadi’ or ‘Wazir’ leading the battle on the frontlines? They will say you are doing this thing for the sake of God and when you are killed, paradise will be your final abode, I swear to God this is a scam, you are not going to any paradise."

Rugurugu's message to other terrorists who still carry arms is that those who surrendered to troops did so because they are in search of a better life.

He went on to beg his former colleagues to choose to be responsible, especially since the federal government is keeping its promise.

Over 100 Boko Haram terrorists surrender in Borno

Meanwhile, more than 100 suspected Boko Haram insurgents and their families surrendered to the Nigerian Army in Borno state.

The incident occurred at Gwoza town, Gwoza local government area of the northeastern state.

It was gathered that one of the commanders of the sect led a total of 120 people to the military.

Source: Legit